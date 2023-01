World Shooting in the USA, there are dead and wounded In the American state of Georgia, in the city of Brookhaven, not far from Atlanta, there was a shooting. Source: index.hr Monday, January 23, 2023 | 07:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

One man was killed and three were injured.



The shooting took place in the apartment.



The police officers said that they are continuing the investigation and that they are in communication with the witnesses.



They said they weren't sure what the motive was for the shooting. They hadn't revealed the perpetrator's identity.