World America is furious U.S. Administration is furious with Germany, because official Berlin simply refuses to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, according to the media. Source: B92, Tanjug, Sputnik Friday, January 20, 2023 | 11:57

Namely, as reported by CNN, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, did not receive from the new German Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, the consent for the delivery of German tanks to Ukraine, and according to their sources, on the eve of today's meeting of the contact group for support of Ukraine at the American base Ramstein in Germany, the issue of the delivery of tanks is still unresolved.



A senior US administration official told CNN that Germany is only willing to supply tanks to Kyiv if the US does the same and does not want to consider other options.



"That's stupid. They (German authorities) think that it is one and the same, but it is not so. They don't seem to understand the difference," said an unnamed US official.



In the Pentagon itself, they have repeatedly explained that they refuse to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine because of the costs of their maintenance.



On the other hand, the mentioned new German Minister of Defense stated that he is not informed about the request of Ukraine to receive American and German tanks at the same time.



According to an earlier report by Reuters, the US Defense Minister planned to "pressure" his German colleague over the delivery of combat vehicles. But it is obvious now that this agreement did not pass. That's why military analyst William J. Hannigan writes in an article for "Times" that the delivery of tanks to Ukraine caused disputes between Washington and Berlin.



"Berlin unofficially insisted that Washington deliver the tanks first. But the Biden administration says it has no plans to do that for now," Hannigan writes. He concluded that the discussion over the tanks is another argument over the West's support for Ukraine.



At the same time, "Politico" announced that a number of European countries are working on the formation of a coalition in order to exert pressure on Berlin regarding the delivery of tanks to Kyiv.