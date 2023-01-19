World American F-16 and F-15 fighters "caught"; Who posted them and why? Confidential documents about the "F-16 Fighting Falcon" and "F-15E Strike Eagle" have been leaked on an Internet video game forum. Source: aerotime/M.S. Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 16:16 Tweet Share Tanjug/South Korean Defense Ministry via AP

On the forum of the game "WarThunder" on January 17, documents appeared containing information about the AIM-120 air-to-air missile. Also, on January 18, again on the same forum, a lot of secret information about another American fighter, the "F-15E Strike Eagle", appeared.



In a newly created thread on the game's forum, information about the AIM-120 missile appeared for the first time. This missile is part of the "F-16 Fighting Falcon" equipment and the topic treats exactly the issue as how the missile is used by fighters.



The author of the forum commented that he found documents on early tests of the AIM-120 missile and its use by F-16 fighters.



The author of the forum posted supporting documents, but they were soon removed from the forum page. The moderator who removed them says that the reason for this is the fact that these documents contain data "not intended for export".



As paradoxical and almost comical as it sounds, the main reason why the participants of the "WarThunder" forum publish secret documents is that they are not satisfied with the design of the aircraft and weapons in the game.



Many of the players want more realistic objects on the game, so some of them publish secret documents for the developers to improve the graphics and design.