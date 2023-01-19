World Tens of thousands of people on the streets: France paralyzed PHOTO French unions went on a major strike today against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 12:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

In the new bill that will go through the parliament, it will be written that employees retire at 64, instead of 62, which is the current limit, "BBC" reported.



City and intercity rail service is almost at a standstill, and many schools and other public services are closed.



At Orly Airport in Paris, one out of five flights is canceled on average.



In the Paris Subway, only one of the two lines with automated locomotives, without drivers, is operating normally.



It is expected that several tens of thousands of people will be on the streets of Paris, but also in other cities throughout France, where the police will be present in case ultra-leftist saboteurs appear.



According to the proposal presented earlier this month by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, from 2027, people will have to have 43 years of service to receive a full pension, instead of the current 42 years.

