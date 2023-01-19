World Acknowledging defeat, Volodymyr announced: "We cannot defeat the enemy" "The air defense system is Kyiv is a weak point", Ukrainian president said during an online address on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Source: Sputnik Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 11:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

In his speech, he pointed out that the fighting in Ukraine slowed down not only because of the winter, but also because of Kyiv's lack of weapons.



He also noted that "fatigue" had set in and that "the war really slows down in the winter."



"There is no stagnation, there is a slowing down of the process, a slowing down of the war, I spoke about it yesterday, not only because of the winter, but also because of the strength at the front... We talked many times about the figures that pointed to a certain deficit of weapons, which particularly affected the strength of our people. We cannot progress only thanks to motivation, morale. There are concrete things on which stability on the front depends, and we are waiting for the concrete assistance," Zelensky said.



According to him, for "advancement on the battlefield", Kyiv needs long-range weapons.



"We cannot win, we need appropriate weapons", the Ukrainian leader concluded.



Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine has at its disposal only 10 percent of the necessary number of air defense systems.



Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, expressed the hope that at the meeting of the contact group for support of Ukraine at the U.S. base "Ramstein" in Germany on January 20, decisions will be made on the delivery of heavy weapons to Kyiv.