World Missing Ana Walsh's body found? The body of an unknown woman was found in the recycling center in Hartford, according to the media. Source: B92 Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 10:01

The Hartford Police Department responded to a report that the body of a woman was found in the recycling center, "Boston" writes.



The police are on the ground, and an investigation is currently being carried out.



During the investigation, which was launched immediately, the identity of the woman whose body was found will be determined. There is still no confirmation whether it is the body of the missing Ana Walsh.



By the way, the disappearance of Ana Walsh from Belgrade, who disappeared on January 1, was reported by her colleagues on January 4, while her husband Brian was arrested on January 8.



He is charged with the murder of his wife.