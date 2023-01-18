World Predictions are rather gloomy... The belief that Ukraine can defeat Russia and “return” Crimea will lead to the collapse of this “primitive state”. Source: Novosti Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Brandon Weichert, research associate of the Eurasian Research and Analytics Institute said so in an article for "American Greatness".



“Despite what hardliners in Kyiv and Washington have said about the need to return Crimea and drive the Russians out of eastern Ukraine altogether, it is actually a profound illusion that will lead to the death of many innocent people and possibly result in the complete collapse of the primitive democratic Ukrainian state centered in Kyiv,” he wrote.



According to Weichert, NATO is preventing Kyiv from even considering a ceasefire with Moscow, while not giving Ukraine the tanks it claims it badly needs.



“Instead of dragging the Ukrainians to escalate conflict, why not help the West end the conflict while there is still some of the Ukraine left?” he asked.



According to Weichert, the loss of Ukraine could cast doubt on NATO’s existence and divide Europe. "Moreover, the USA will completely lose its influence in Europe and suffer a humiliating defeat in the international arena", it is said in the article.



Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Ukraine’s defeat would have global economic and geopolitical consequences for the West.



Scott Ritter, a retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer, noted that the West supported Ukraine’s victory with words alone, without providing the necessary resources. This is because “Ukraine by definition cannot beat Russia”, but the West “continues to deceive Kyiv”.