One mistake and... Volodymyr is in serious trouble, really

Source: webtribune Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 15:30

This is how Igor Skurlatov, a doctor of political science, commented on the resignation of the adviser to the head of the president's cabinet, Alexey Arestovich.



"If the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, makes at least one small mistake, he will be quickly replaced by those who are in charge," the expert believes.



According to Skurlatov, Zelensky can be replaced by any candidate who has a large media presence.



The political scientist believes that Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, can become such a person.



The interlocutor of the agency emphasized that this is why Zelenskiy needs a victory on the battlefield, because otherwise he may face resignation or, in the worst case, according to Skurlatov, forced removal.



On Tuesday, information appeared that Alexey Arestovych, the adviser to the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, has written his resignation letter.



This decision followed after he stated that the rocket that fell on the house in Dnipropetrovsk was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.