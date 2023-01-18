World Kissinger's "prophecy": It's starting to resemble 1914 Former US Secretary of State diplomat Henry Kissinger wrote an article on whether Russia's attack on Ukraine can be prevented from escalating into World War III Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, January 18, 2023 | 14:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Namely, Kissinger, writing on the subject for the conservative British magazine "D Spectator", stated that the Ukrainian conflict has clear parallels with the year 1914, when all the great powers were gradually drawn into the military conflict.



He called for a ceasefire with Russian forces withdrawing to the front lines before the start of the conflict in 2022, meaning Putin's army would remain in eastern Ukraine, as well as in Crimea.



According to Kissinger, the priority is to prevent the war from turning "into a war against Russia as such", and that it is necessary to give Russia the opportunity "to rejoin the international system".



However, Kissinger changed his earlier position regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO, and now he claims that before the start of the conflict, he was against Ukraine's joining the Western military alliance because he was afraid of exactly the kind of scenario that took place.



But now Kissinger is saying from the podium of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine's membership in the NATO alliance is a logical outcome, Jutarnji list reported.



However, he adds that it is important to give Russia the opportunity to adjust its historical positions through the diplomatic process, because it is a state with a huge nuclear arsenal, so it is necessary to avoid its destabilization and deepening of the conflict.



Unlike Kissinger, who believes that the next world war can still be stopped, one of the leading French intellectuals of today, Emmanuel Todd says in an interview for "Le Figaro" that the war has already started.



"It is obvious that the conflict, which started as a limited territorial war, is escalating into a global economic confrontation between the entire West on one side and Russia and China on the other, and is becoming a world war," Todd concluded.