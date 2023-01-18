World 0

A helicopter crashed near kindergarten: minister dies; Who shot it down? VIDEO/PHOTO

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, in the Kyiv region, after which a fire broke out. Minister, two children and 14 other people were killed.

There are also injured.

The police announced that at least 16 people were dead, including two children. Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his assistant were also killed. The helicopter that crashed belonged to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, i.e. the emergency department.

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, his deputy and the State Secretary, who also, according to some information, died, were onboard.

Unconfirmed information was reported on Twitter, that the helicopter "Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma", belonging to the Ukrainian Ministry, was shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, who confirmed that there were victims, stated on his Telegram channel that children and employees were evacuated.

All relevant services are on the ground and are extinguishing the fire that broke out after the helicopter crashed.

