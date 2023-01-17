Now it's official: Boris Pistorius
Current interior minister for the state of Lower Saxony, Boris Pistorius will be Germany's new defense minister, sources from Berlin report.Source: Tanjug
Social Democrat Pistorius, Lower Saxony's interior minister since 2013, will replace Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who resigned on Monday.
Lambrecht resigned after months of criticism over arms shipments to Ukraine and at a time when allies are increasingly demanding that Germany strengthens military aid to Ukraine.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Social Democrat (SPD) politician Boris Pistorius as Germany's new Defense Minister and said he was the right person for the job at a crucial time.
