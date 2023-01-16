World Media: Germany started deploying "patriot" in Poland Germany's armed forces have begun deploying Patriot defense systems in Poland, DPA said, citing sources in security structures. Source: Sputnik Monday, January 16, 2023 | 17:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to them, the first soldiers of the Bundeswehr will leave for Poland on Monday, and the systems themselves will be transported there in the following days.



Earlier, the Polish Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced that the "Patriot" systems will be deployed in the Lublin Voivodeship, close to the border with Ukraine. In December, the US announced that the first battery of the "patriot" system would be delivered to Ukraine in the next few months. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia can destroy these systems if the US delivers them to Ukraine.