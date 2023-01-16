World 0

You want green light? Give us what we ask for

Turkey has not yet pledged to ratify the joint bid of Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

Source: politico.eu
Share
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Sweden and Finland must extradite dozens of political opponents that Ankara considers to be terrorists in order for Turkey to approve their joint NATO bid, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

“First of all, they need to extradite nearly 130 terrorists in order for their bids to pass our parliament; unfortunately, they have yet to do this,” Erdoğan said at a youth rally, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Hungary and Turkey are the only two countries that still need to ratify the joint NATO bid of Sweden and Finland.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Bad news

The number of people killed in the Russian missile attack on the Dnieper reached 35 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

World Monday, January 16, 2023 09:50 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 33 go to page