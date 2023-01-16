World Warning before the disaster: "It will burn like the others" The Kremlin announced today that the tanks that Great Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn like the others". Source: index.hr Monday, January 16, 2023 | 16:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Just to recall, Britain confirmed on Saturday that it will send 14 "Challenger 2" tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks, as well as other means of artillery support.



The spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the British tanks and other weapons that Britain and Poland sent to Ukraine "will not change the situation on the ground", adding that the new tanks on the front line "will burn like the others".