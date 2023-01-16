World 0

Warning before the disaster: "It will burn like the others"

The Kremlin announced today that the tanks that Great Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn like the others".

Source: index.hr
Share
EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina
EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Just to recall, Britain confirmed on Saturday that it will send 14 "Challenger 2" tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks, as well as other means of artillery support.

The spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the British tanks and other weapons that Britain and Poland sent to Ukraine "will not change the situation on the ground", adding that the new tanks on the front line "will burn like the others".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The strongest strike on Ukraine?

At the start of this year, analysts of the French monitoring service "Naval News" reported that all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet took to sea.

World Monday, January 16, 2023 10:54 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/inv.amin baktash

Bad news

The number of people killed in the Russian missile attack on the Dnieper reached 35 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

World Monday, January 16, 2023 09:50 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 33 go to page