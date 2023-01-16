World The strongest strike on Ukraine? At the start of this year, analysts of the French monitoring service "Naval News" reported that all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet took to sea. Source: webtribune Monday, January 16, 2023 | 10:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/inv.amin baktash

Military-political expert Yakov Kedmi thinks that these maneuvers are related to a special military operation in Ukraine.



At the beginning of this year, analysts of the French monitoring service "Naval News" reported that all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet had gone to sea.



"I want to remind you that submarines and short-range ships, patrol boats and corvettes, among others, have Kalibar missiles," Kedmi said on Alexander Waldman "Neutral Zone" YouTube channel.



The expert connected the maneuvers of the Black Sea Fleet with the appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, as the new commander of the forces for special military operations and with possible preparations for the "strongest strike" on Ukraine.