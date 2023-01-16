World A massive explosion at a chemical plant in China, there are dead VIDEO At least two people have died and twelve are missing in a large explosion at a chemical plant in northeastern China, Associated Press reported. Source: B92 Monday, January 16, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

A massive explosion at a chemical plant in northeastern China has killed at least two people and left 12 missing.



34 people were injured in the explosion Sunday on the outskirts of the city of Panjin in Liaoning province east of the capital Beijing.



News releases from the local government showed photos of flames and thick black smoke rising from the complex of a chemical plant.



Fire crews have brought the blaze under control and the local environmental department was monitoring the impact on air quality in the area, the government of Panshan County in the city’s suburbs said in a news release.



The cause of the accident remained under investigation, while people posting on social media said they felt the shock of the explosion, but the damage did not appear to extend beyond the plant, as AP reports.