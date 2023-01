World Bad news The number of people killed in the Russian missile attack on the Dnieper reached 35 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 16, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He said in a video address that the fate of more than 30 people who could have been in the building at the time of the attack on Saturday is currently unknown, reports Interfax Ukraine.



Zelensky pointed out that the rescue operation will continue.