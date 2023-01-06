World The ceasefire along the Ukrainian front line The ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin came into force today along the entire front line in Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 6, 2023 | 17:08 Tweet Share Photo: Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

The cease-fire came into effect today at noon Moscow time (10:00 a.m. CET), Reuters reported in a statement broadcast by Russian state television.

"As of noon, the ceasefire came into effect along the entire front line. The ceasefire will continue until January 7 at midnight," Russian Channel One announced.



On Thursday, Russia announced that it will suspend combat operations in Ukraine today, on Christmas Day, from noon until tomorrow at midnight, when Christmas ends,

