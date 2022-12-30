World Helicopter crash: Three oil workers reportedly missing in Gulf of Mexico Four people are missing after the fall of the helicopter who took off from the oil platform in the Mexican Gulf, the American Coast Guard announced. Source: B92 Friday, December 30, 2022 | 08:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform.



The search lasted eight hours and for now, it is not known whether the search will continue today before noon, the AP reported.



"It is always difficult to make a decision to suspend the search," Kevin Kif's battle ship said, from Sector New Orleans.



The helicopter pilot and three workers from the oil platform fell into the Mexican Bay, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans, said.



"We are still searching for all four of them," Hernandez said. "We haven't found anyone", Hernandez added.



The crew searched approximately 180 square miles for 8 hours.



The search for ships and helicopters covered an area of about 460 square kilometers, and Ernandez says that meteorological conditions were not the cause of demolition.



The helicopter fell at about 16 kilometers from the coast.