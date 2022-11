World Putin ordered: "Put the people away" Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that people should be evacuated from the Kherson region. Source: B92 Friday, November 4, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GRIGORY SYSOEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

"Those who live in Kherson must be removed from the war zone, civilians must not suffer," Putin said, according to Russian media.



Russian President also stated that of the total mobilized personnel, 49.000 people are already at the front.