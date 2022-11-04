World Offensive opeations conducted in three directions - the Russians are shelling hard General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian forces conduct offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivske directions. Source: Tanjug Friday, November 4, 2022 | 09:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Russian forces are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, focusing their efforts on attempts to disrupt the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces in certain directions, and are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivske directions.



According to the General Staff, the enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, fortifying defensive positions in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance, continuing to target vital infrastructure and civilian facilities.



The Ukrainian General Staff states that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out four missile and 28 air attacks, as well as more than 45 attacks with multi-barrel missile systems.