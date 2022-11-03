World Putin's man revealed: "This is the reason for our attack... He had no choice" Magomedsalam Magomedov, Deputy Chief of Staff of Russian President Putin, gave four reasons why Russia attacked Ukraine. Source: index.hr Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 22:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Magomedov, Magomedsalam. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, claims that precisely because of these four reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin had no other option but to start a war.



"The open support and promotion of neo-Nazi ideology, the rapid militarization of Ukraine, constant calls for the annexation of Russian territories, the growing threat to our national security and stability have left the president of our country, Vladimir Putin, no choice but to launch a 'special military operation,'" Magomedov said today. reports TASS.

"The decision to go to war is supported by the majority of Russians"

"This was not an easy decision, but it was extremely necessary, primarily for the future of our country, children and grandchildren," he said and added that "this decision is supported by the majority of the Russian people."