World Emergency alert issued: Another rocket launched North Korea has just launched another missile, and authorities in Japan suspect it is a ballistic missile. Source: B92 Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 15:37

In the meantime, the office of the Prime Minister of Japan announced that they are issuing an urgent warning.



Let us recall that North Korea fired several unspecified ballistic missiles, including a missile that activated warning sirens in parts of central and northern Japan, Tokyo announced earlier today.



The government of Japan initially announced that the rocket had flown over the country's territory, which was later denied.



Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said this morning that the government lost the missile from radar over the Sea of Japan, while South Korean officials said the intercontinental ballistic missile had a "failed flight," Yonhap news agency reported.