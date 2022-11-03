World Imran Khan shot VIDEO Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 15:23 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR 1742

According to reports, Khan was shot in the leg and it was an attempted murder, according to local media. He was in the eastern city of Gujranwala as he led a protest march headed towards Islamabad.



According to the information provided by the medical services, he is in a stable condition.



Numerous local media reported that multiple gunshots were heard near the convoy of vehicles in which Imran Khan was.

⚡️ 'Shots fired' at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Gujranwala, gunman arrested - Reports pic.twitter.com/c9HOJ6gSKb — RT (@RT_com) November 3, 2022

A senior leader of Khan's party, Asad Umar, said that an armed attacker opened fire on the convoy of cars in which former Prime Minister Khan was in, lightly wounding him and some of his supporters, AP reported.



Umar added that Khan was wounded in the leg, and that he was not seriously injured and was taken to a hospital in the city of Lahore. The identity of the attacker, who was arrested on the spot, is not yet known, and no group has claimed responsibility for this incident, according to the US agency.



According to police, the attack took place in the Wazirabad district of eastern Punjab province, where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars headed for the capital Islamabad, as part of his campaign to force the government to hold early elections.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered the interior minister to demand an immediate investigation. The attack came less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters.



Pakistan's parliament voted no-confidence against Khan in April, and he has since claimed that his removal from the post was a conspiracy masterminded by his successor, Sharif.