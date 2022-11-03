World Explosions resound all over Ukraine: Three cities hit; Fierce fighting continues The 253rd day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 08:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Joédson Alves

Conflicts in Ukraine continue - air raid sirens were heard all over the country yesterday, and the supply of electricity is also difficult, especially in the Kyiv region, where restrictions are in force.



The Ukrainian operator "Energoatom" announced that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was disconnected from the grid, after the high-voltage lines were damaged in the Russian shelling.



The United Nations Security Council rejected the Russian draft resolution on American biolaboratories.

Blinken is grateful to Turkey and the UN for Moscow's decision on the agreement

We are grateful for the active role of the @UN and our Turkish allies in facilitating Russia’s return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. We urge all parties to renew the Initiative. Failure to do so would hurt the world’s most vulnerable. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 2, 2022

Ukrenergo: Electricity restrictions in three more regions

The Ukrainian company "Ukrenergo" announced that it is introducing electricity restrictions in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions.



The announcement states that the restrictions will affect "all categories of consumers, in order to maintain the stability of the power system."



Ukrinform reminds that on November 2, Russian forces hit an energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.

Explosions in Nikopol, Kharkiv and Nikolaev

Explosions rocked the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, Tass reports, citing Ukrainian media.



The media previously reported on the explosions in Kharkiv and Nikolaev. Explosions were also heard in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine.



The city of Krivoy Rog's Mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, previously announced on Telegram that an energy infrastructure facility was significantly damaged in the explosion, according to TASS.



"An energy infrastructure facility has been considerably damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that several regions of the city remain without light and water.

"The countdown has begun"

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining lines.



The mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, wrote on Telegram that all 20 generators were switched on and that the power plant was disconnected from the power grid at 11:05 p.m. local time.



"The countdown has begun. We have fuel for 15 days of operation," Orlov wrote, adding that the possibilities of maintaining the power plant in such conditions are significantly limited.