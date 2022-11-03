World A long-range weapon, designed to carry a nuclear warhead, fired? It's off the radar North Korea fired several ballistic missiles, including a missile that set off air raid alarms in parts of Japan, Tokyo announced today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 08:21 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Officials in South Korea and Japan said the missile may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile, a long-range weapon designed to carry a nuclear warhead to the other side of the planet, Reuters reports.



The government of Japan initially announced that the rocket had flown over the country's territory, which was later denied.



Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile disappeared from the radar over the Sea of ​​Japan, while South Korean officials said the intercontinental ballistic missile had made an "unsuccessful flight," Yonhap news agency reported.



Yoji Koda, a retired vice admiral and former fleet commander of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, said the missile's loss from radar indicated a failed launch. "It means that at some point in the flight path there was some problem and the rocket actually disintegrated," he said.



U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson stated that U.S. President Joseph Biden and his team are "assessing the situation", adding that Washington will take "all necessary measures" to ensure security.



Earlier yesterday, North Korea fired more than 100 artillery missiles from its east coast into the military buffer zone established by the agreement with Seoul, South Korea's military said, Reuters reported.