World Message to Washington: Stop, stop, stop Official Beijing today reacted to the latest American National Defense Strategy, in which China is designated as the biggest threat. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 15:35

It was announced from China that the American strategy is guided by the "logic of dominance", and it is added that official Beijing will never insist on hegemony over other nations.



Asked to comment on the new U.S. National Defense Strategy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pointed out that the document deliberately misrepresents China's foreign and defense policy.



"The strategy is guided by the Cold War mentality and the logic of dominance and hegemony, and speaks volumes about the bad intention of the US to contain and suppress China under various false pretenses," the spokesman continued, adding that his country would reject all "attempts of blackmail, containment, blockade and maximum pressure", which is also discussed in the US defense strategy.



Let us remind you that the US strategy was published at the end of last week, where China and its economic and military progress were identified as the biggest threat to America, while the war in Ukraine was assessed as a "minor threat" to US security. Russia is also classified as a "medium" threat, but not a long-term one. In other words, the main culprit for everything is Beijing for its aspirations to the region and beyond.



Official Beijing, which has been silent until now, has an answer for Washington: "No matter what stage of development we reach, we will never seek hegemony, nor engage in expansionism," said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging Washington to "follow the trend of peace and development, abandoning the mentality of zero tolerance of the Cold War, stop looking at today's world."



Also, he clearly tells Washington to "stop viewing the relationship between China and the US from the perspective of confrontation and to stop distorting China's strategic intentions."