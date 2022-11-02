World That's what everyone was afraid of: Putin might use tactical nuclear weapons? Russian military leaders recently discussed the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to multiple U.S. officials, the New York Times claims. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 11:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not take part in the talks, which were conducted at a time of heightened tensions in Moscow, fueled by recent losses of Russian forces on battlefields across Ukraine.



The very fact that the heads of the Russian Federation Armed Forces are discussing the use of nuclear weapons has upset the Biden administration because it shows that Russian generals are extremely frustrated by the failures of their forces on the battlefield and suggests that Putin's somewhat vague threats about the use of nuclear weapons may not be entirely empty.



But U.S. officials also said they still have no evidence that Russian forces are moving nuclear weapons or taking other actions that could be a prelude to a nuclear attack.