World "He named General Armageddon. It's serious" The former head of the British Army's chemical weapons unit has said that we cannot assume that Vladimir Putin will not launch some kind of nuclear attack. Source: index.hr Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 10:53 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon added that this could happen in a number of different ways.



"It would be incredible if Putin used tactical nuclear weapons. However, Putin continues to do the incredible," he said in an interview with Sky News this morning.



"So, I don't think we can assume that he won't use this type of weapon. After all, he appointed Sergei Surovikin, General Armageddon, as he's known, who I've followed in Syria for the past few years."



De Bretton-Gordon added that while it would be crazy for Moscow to use biological and nuclear weapons, the situation should be taken seriously.



"The recent dirty bomb story is really the most important issue we need to focus on because Putin has said he's going to turn off the lights and heat in Ukraine, and all the attacks in the last few days are really on that path," he said.



"I'm really worried that the Russians are losing this war, and Putin can't afford to lose it," he added. "I think the biggest threat is further blackouts and the shutdown of nuclear power plants, which Putin said he would do," said de Bretton.



"To do that, you need to blow them up or set them on fire," he added at the end.