World Missiles are fired: Invasion launched? VIDEO North Korea fired more than 100 artillery missiles today from its east coast into the military buffer zone established by the agreement with Seoul. Source: index.hr Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A senior North Korean military official accused the US and South Korea of "aggressive provocation" by launching joint air force exercises this week.



He warned of the consequences if the exercises turned into an invasion, NK News reported, citing state-run North Korean media.



Marshal of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and Politburo Presidium member Pak Jong-chon said he "estimates that Washington chose the codename for the Vigilant Storm military exercise as a sign or message to Pyongyang" recalling the 1991 US offensive on Iraq, which was codenamed "Operation Desert Storm," the state-run Voice of Korea reported.



He also said he believed the joint exercises were part of US plans to "abolish the government of North Korea". In its national defense strategy released last week, the US warned that "the use of nuclear weapons by North Korea will finish off the regime".

"If the US and South Korea try to use weapons against us, they will face a shocking incident"

But while Pak demanded Washington and Seoul suspend the drills and said their national security was at stake, he did not outline specific actions Pyongyang would take if the drills were held south of the inter-Korean border.



"If the United States and South Korea try to use weapons against us without fear, the special assets of the DPRK armed forces will immediately carry out their strategic mission, and the US and South Korea will face a shocking incident and pay the most terrible price in history," Pak said in his statement, indicating that the KPA would only attack if North Korea was attacked first.



About nine hours after that statement, North Korea launched at least ten ballistic missiles into the sea off South Korea's east coast, in what the Republic of Korea's military called an "unprecedented act" that "can never be tolerated under any circumstances." Seoul promised a "firm response" to the launch and retaliated with three precise so-called surface-to-air missiles.

Unverified pics from Weibo purporting to show missile launched from Sinuiju area of North Korea, across the Chinese border city of Dandong. ROK has so far only talked about 3 of at least 10 missiles fired today being fired from Wonsan on the east coast. https://t.co/aAVXBDXqZN pic.twitter.com/5KO5WugbWh — Colin Zwirko (@ColinZwirko) November 2, 2022

The sound of an air raid alarm was heard in live TV broadcast.