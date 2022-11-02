World Explosions resound; "Air raid alerts"; Kyiv is preparing for Russian missile attacks The 252nd day of the special military operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine has begun. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 09:50 Tweet Share EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Authorities in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, are preparing more than a thousand heating points across the city in case the district heating system is disabled due to continued Russian attacks, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



Rocket and drone attacks have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and have already briefly left large parts of Kyiv without electricity and water, prompting a rationalization of electricity consumption.



Klitschko wrote via Telegram that the city authorities are considering different scenarios for rocket attacks. "The worst is where there will be no electricity, no water, no heating at all," he said. "For that case, we are preparing more than 1.000 heating points in our city".



The sites will be equipped with generators and stocked with necessities such as water, he said.



Urging Ukrainians who have already left the country to spend the winter abroad, the government accused Russia of sparking a new humanitarian crisis by forcing even more people to flee, terrified by the prospect of having to survive without electricity or heating during the winter.

16.000 homes without electricity

The regional governor of Kyiv, Oleksiy Kuleba, announced that 16.000 homes were left without electricity, the Guardian reports. In a message on Telegram, he told the citizens that Ukrainian "engineers have been working non-stop for the third day".



During the day, we will restore the electricity supply to all subscribers", emphasized Kuleba. The Ukrainian official also asked the population to prepare for power outages because, as he said, there will be stabilization shutdowns, according to the British newspaper.

Alert sirens sounded throughout the night

In certain Ukrainian regions, an air raid warning was announced this morning, according to the "Air Dangers in Ukraine" internet service, reports TASS.



An air raid alert was declared in Dnipropetrovsk, as well as in Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Nikolaev, and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the part of Zaporizhzhia region that is controlled by Kyiv. Air raid sirens sounded during the night in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions of Ukraine, according to TASS.

Price: I don't expect talks between the US and Russia

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US does not expect any contacts between the American and Russian delegations at the upcoming G20 summit.



"I don't expect there to be talks between the United States and Russia in the context of the G20," Price said at the briefing, RIA Novosti reported.



The G20 summit will be held on November 15 and 16 on the Indonesian island of Bali.