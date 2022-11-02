World Red flag raised; declaration of war PHOTO Iran has raised the Red Flag of revenge over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy Shiite city of Qum, tantamount to a declaration of war. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 09:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP

What caused the Red Flag to be raised in a Holy Shrine in the City of Shiraz remains unclear. The last time the Red Flag was raised was when the famous General Qasem Suleimani was killed in 2020.



As the "Wall Street Journal" writes, Saudi Arabia has handed over intelligence to the United States about an "imminent attack" by Iran.



The United States, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries in the region have raised the level of combat readiness of their armed forces, according to the sources.



According to the American newspaper, Saudi officials announced that Iran will allegedly attack Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. Tehran is allegedly doing this "in an attempt to divert attention from internal protests," the article said.



In turn, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington is in constant contact with Riyadh regarding threats in the region and is ready to act to protect its interests and allies.