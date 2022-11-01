World Russian fiasco: Putin changes tactics? "They failed on the battlefield" The Russian army "didn't succeed on the battlefield" and that's why it is increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told DW. Source: DW Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He called on European countries to continue to support Ukraine.



The citizens of Kyiv have electricity and water again, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media on Tuesday (November 1).



Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia fired 55 cruise missiles at infrastructure targets, leaving large numbers of people without water and electricity.



On Monday, Klitschko told DW that 80 percent of Kyiv residents were without water, and about 350.000 households were without electricity. As the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said, Russia is targeting infrastructure to disrupt the everyday lives of ordinary Ukrainians. "The Russians are changing tactics. They failed on the battlefield and now they are trying to destroy critical infrastructure," Klitschko said. He described that tactic as "terrorist".



"People are very angry about it, and we are ready to defend our homes, our cities and our homeland."

An appeal to European countries

The former boxing champion, who came to the head of the Ukrainian metropolis in the midst of protests on the Maidan in 2014, appealed to European countries to continue supporting Ukraine.



"Please stay with Ukraine. That is very important for us. Because we fight not only for our homes and country, we defend each of you in Europe," he added. "We are fighting for democratic values."



"It's no secret that Putin presents himself as a man who collects former Russian possessions in order to rebuild the Soviet or Russian empire," Klitschko told DW.