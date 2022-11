World A helicopter crashed, there are dead When a helicopter crashed in central Norway, two people were killed and one person was seriously injured, reports AP. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Norwegian media reports that the helicopter crashed near the town of Verdal, a municipality in Trøndelag county, and that the accident was probably caused by thick fog. The pilot tried several times to land, but without success.



The investigation into the causes of the helicopter crash is ongoing.