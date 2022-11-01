World New delivery of powerful weapons to Russia Iran is preparing to send about 1.000 new pieces of weapons to Russia. Source: index.hr Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 15:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Iran is preparing to send about 1.000 new pieces of weapons to Russia, including short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and multiple drones, unnamed Western officials monitoring Iran's weapons program told CNN.



This would be the first time Iran has sent advanced precision-guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a significant boost on the battlefield.



The latest arms shipment from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, officials said, which the Russians had already used in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said they shot down more than 300 Iranian drones last week.



This new delivery will mark a significant increase in Iranian support for the Russian war effort. Although the exact time when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unclear, officials believe that the weapons will definitely be delivered before the end of the year.