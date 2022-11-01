World 0

Putin responded, Russians in shock: "Honestly, I didn't think about it" VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that the partial mobilization for the military operation in Ukraine has ended.

Foto: EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / K
Foto: EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / K

However, according to the Russian media, Putin somehow avoided formalizing the end of the first Russian mobilization since World War II. Experts warn that only Putin's verbal promise without a decree is not important, as it carries no legal weight.

"Honestly, I didn't think about it," Putin said in response to a journalist's question about passing a decree to end mobilization.

"I will discuss with the lawyers whether the end of the mobilization should be made official with a decree. However, it is over, an end has been put to it," he added, as reported by the "Moscow Times".

This Russian media outlet points out that this decision allegedly caught the public by surprise, and recalls that Putin addressed the public a few hours after the Russian Ministry of Defense ordered to stop handing out decisions for mobilization. However, information emerged that some citizens were mobilized despite the order that the process had ended.

The official Kremlin stated that this happened due to "inertia".

