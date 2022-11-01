World Putin has a very important trump card in his hands? "He will ask for negotiations" Sean Bell, a retired Air Vice-Marshal, claims that Lukashenko is deeply unpopular and that Belarusians believe that if Putin is defeated, he too will step down. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 12:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Bell spoke to Sky News, among other things, about the involvement of Belarus in the war in Ukraine, as well as why some Belarusian soldiers are fighting for Ukraine. He also indicated when Vladimir Putin might start insisting on negotiations.



"Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is Putin's puppet. Russia has launched missile attacks on Kyiv from Belarus in the past, but so far we have not seen the Belarusian army directly involved in the conflict. But it is interesting that there is a regiment of Belarusian soldiers, opponents of the Lukashenko regime, fighting on the side of Ukraine".



Bell claims this is the case because Lukashenko is deeply unpopular in Belarus and notes that many Belarusians believe that if Putin is defeated, Lukashenko will also leave power.



"It is also interesting how 90 percent of Belarusian soldiers said that they would not join the war in Ukraine, but Belarus has already donated 90 of its main battle tanks to Russia and thus compensated for losses on the battlefield. But this also shows how badly Russia is doing," he claims.



It should be noted that the Belarusian Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, which Bell mentions, took the oath of allegiance to Belarus and Ukraine on March 25 of this year. Sean Bell also said that the 50 ballistic and cruise missiles that the Russians fired at Ukraine's energy infrastructure were not intended to contribute to the military progress of Putin's forces, but to destroy the morale of Ukrainians before winter.



"The irony is that the attacks on civilian infrastructure actually encouraged the Ukrainian people," Bell adds. The Vice Admiral also notes that the Russians are now using massive strategic bombers, which, unlike fast fighters, can drop bombs from hundreds of kilometers away. Sean Bell claims that Putin will use food as a trump card if there are negotiations.



"It's not going well for Putin, mainly because the West is helping Ukraine. But if Putin takes the part of Donbass that is not yet under Russia, he will be able to present it as a victory at home. Then they will want to negotiate, and then control the food (Putin suspended the supply grain from Ukraine) will be a very important negotiating trump card, especially if the West is included in the negotiations," Bell concluded.