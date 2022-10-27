World The envisaged plan: to fill Europe with nuclear bombs; The deadline has been revealed The US intends to speed up the process of sending upgraded B61-12 unguided nuclear bombs to NATO bases in Europe, the Politico portal has learned. Source: B92 Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 16:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

That portal referred to the statements of an unnamed U.S. diplomat and two other officials familiar with the case, who requested anonymity.



According to their reports, the original plan was to send those bombs to NATO bases in the spring, but now that deadline has been pushed forward, to this December.



Allegedly, US officials informed NATO members about all this during a recent meeting in Brussels, which took place behind closed doors.



In response to Politico, the Pentagon refused to comment on the US nuclear arsenal and briefly stated that "the plan to replace the old B61 bombs with the newer version of the B61-12 is part of previously planned and scheduled efforts to modernize that arsenal."



"It is in no way related to the current events in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a written response.



According to Russia Today, the B61 bombs belong to the group of nuclear bombs developed in the 1960s, while the more advanced version has a more modern tail that enables better accuracy.



These weapons are intended for a number of Western military aircraft, including B-2 and B-21 bombers, but can also be carried by F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.