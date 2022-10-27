World IEA: The world energy order is changing Today, the International Energy Agency (IEA) assessed that the world energy order is being reshaped, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Source: B92.net Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 09:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/lassedesignen

It was also estimated that global greenhouse gas emissions will reach its peak in 2025.



The latest IEA report underlines that the current energy crisis represents an extremely complex shock, but that this situation will force countries' governments to take long-term measures. The new scenario will "lead to investments in clean energy sources of over two trillion dollars by 2030, which is an increase of over 50 percent compared to today."



"Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, not just for a while, but for the next few decades," concluded IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.