World America getting involved in the war? "Disastrous consequences..." USA sent Airborne Division to Romania, to the border with Ukraine, from where it could, in the event of an attack on NATO, interfere in the conflict with Russia Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 09:02

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov says such a move would have disastrous consequences.



Although American politicians, led by President Joseph Biden, rejected the possibility of the American military joining the conflict, Antonov pointed out to "Newsweek" that Moscow drew the attention of American politicians that "bravura statements of U.S. military commanders are unacceptable."



He also said that Moscow will not stand idly by until the Pentagon doesn't improve its vocabulary.



"We will not tolerate a situation in which military threats are growing on the Russian borders. The direct participation of the U.S. army in the fighting would lead to disastrous consequences. I am convinced that further aggravation of the situation is not in Washington's interest," said Antonov.



Antonov pointed out that "Washington is becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine, turning Ukrainian territory into a battlefield with Russia.



"Despite the concerns of the American public and the calls of numerous lawmakers, not only Republicans, but also Democrats, the U.S. administration is pushing their way," Antonov added.