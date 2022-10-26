World The Kremlin acknowledged: We have problems The Kremlin acknowledged today that the Russian army has problems with equipment, which was recently alluded to by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 16:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"You all heard what the president said at the meeting of the Coordination Council. There were indeed problems with the equipment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.



According to him, some of the problems still exist, but they are being solved.



"Measures are being taken to eliminate these problems," Peskov said.



Recall that Putin said yesterday that "the equipment of Russian soldiers must be modern and efficient" in order to meet the requirements of the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine.



He also called on the Russian government to "accelerate decision-making" on the production of military equipment.