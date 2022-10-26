World The lower house of the parliament voted: Italians gave their trust to Giorgia Meloni. Members of the lower house of the Italian Parliament decided on Tuesday evening to vote their confidence in the new Government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 08:53 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/AnnaNepaBO

235 MPs voted for confidence in Meloni's coalition Government, while 154 were against, and five abstained, reports AP.



The upper house of the Italian Parliament will vote today on the vote of confidence in the new Government.



On Tuesday, in her first address to the parliament, Meloni said that the new Italian government will not agree to blackmailing Russian President Vladimir Putin and assessed that the country is facing some of the most difficult challenges since the Second World War.



Meloni, as previously reported by Reuters, said that her nationalist, right-wing coalition will make her voice heard in Europe and that she does not need any supervision from foreign governments.



Meloni emphasized that she will continue the policy of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi in supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.