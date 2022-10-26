World Act of aggression - Bulgaria, Romania, Greece under attack? Slovakia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rastislav Káčer, believes that disinformation is an act of aggression. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

At a meeting dedicated to fake news organized by the Institute of Human Sciences and the Slovak Embassy in Vienna, Káčer said that Russia and China have realized how with little investment they can cause huge damage.



"Russia in particular uses fake news as a weapon, with Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Slovakia most exposed to the threat of Russian disinformation," he explained.



Bulgarian expert Ivan Krastev emphasized that it is about using mistrust as a weapon.



"Russian propaganda tried in Bulgaria to get people not to get vaccinated, while Putin promoted vaccination in his country," he said.



Káčer pointed out that all instruments that are logical for war should be used, and it is logical to sanction Russian media. "However, there is often a lack of legal means to act against propaganda. We don't ban the media, but propaganda," said media adviser from the Czech Republic, Michal Klíma.



He added that disinformation also encourages hate crimes, and that is why increased international cooperation is needed to monitor the extreme right on the Internet. "The persons who killed two people on the street in Bratislava called via Twitter on their followers from various countries to continue what they started. Without official cooperation, they cannot be found and arrested," Káčer explained.



Regarding the current rumors about a "dirty bomb", the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, said that these are Russian rumors with the aim of undermining European support for Kyiv.