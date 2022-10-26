World Russians are preparing for the toughest battle? "Everything is clear" Ukrainian Deputy President, Oleksii Arestovych, said Russian forces prepare for the "toughest battle" in the strategically important southern region of Kherson. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 08:38 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Everything is clear with Kherson. The Russians are bringing in reserves, strengthening their grouping there. This means that they are not planning to retreat. On the contrary, the hardest battle will be fought for Kherson," Arestoych said yesterday in a video posted on the Telegram social network.



First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, said Moscow-appointed authorities were putting increasing pressure on the city's residents to evacuate.



Russian authorities had previously called on residents of the Kherson region to evacuate and announced that Ukraine was planning an offensive against the region.



Out of the four regions that announced their accession to Russia in September, Kherson is probably the most strategically important, the Guardian estimates.



It connects the only land route to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnieper River.