World On the dangerous brink of direct conflict... Further arms deliveries to Ukraine bring the situation dangerously close to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 22:08

This was revealed by the Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Konstantin Vorontsov during the meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.



"The US increases arms deliveries to Ukraine, provides it with intelligence, which not only prolongs hostilities and causes new victims, but also brings the situation closer to the dangerous threshold of a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO," he said, TASS reported.



Vorontsov said that, following Washington, the military-political leadership of Ukraine began to talk not only about the necessity of defeating Russia on the battlefield, but also about its dismemberment and elimination.



"Under these circumstances, we could not ignore the will of the people of Donbass and the liberated territories of Ukraine, who face retaliation if the Kyiv militants return," he added.