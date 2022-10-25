World Sunak becomes Prime Minister of Great Britain: he will visit Buckingham Palace today The new leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, will become the British Prime Minister today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

The government has announced today's schedule, according to which outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will make a final appearance with her cabinet at 09:00 local time, after which she is scheduled to give a speech outside 10 Downing Street, the BBC reported.



After that, at 10:15 a.m. local time, Truss will go to Buckingham Palace for a final audience with King Charles III, where she will formally resign.



As the new leader of the Conservative Party, Sunak will then go to Buckingham Palace for his first audience with King Charles III, where he will be formally asked to form a government.



The new prime minister will then give a speech in front of Downing Street, which is planned for around 11:35 am local time. Sunak (42) will be the first British prime minister of Asian origin and the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.