Limited energy supply; they have no other choice

The Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo announced that it has limited the supply of electricity to industrial consumers throughout Ukraine.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
In order to stabilize the operation of the energy system, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center was forced to implement schedules to limit the consumption of electricity and power for industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

The agency reminds that since October 10, Russia has been carrying out mass attacks with rockets and kamikaze drones on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

More than 45 energy facilities were damaged in those attacks, adds Ukrinform.

