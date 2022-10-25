World Limited energy supply; they have no other choice The Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo announced that it has limited the supply of electricity to industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 10:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

In order to stabilize the operation of the energy system, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center was forced to implement schedules to limit the consumption of electricity and power for industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.



The agency reminds that since October 10, Russia has been carrying out mass attacks with rockets and kamikaze drones on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine.



More than 45 energy facilities were damaged in those attacks, adds Ukrinform.