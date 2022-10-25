World "We are investing in a future member of the EU" German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the reconstruction of Ukraine will be connected and adapted to the country's future entry into the EU. Source: index.hr Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

"When we rebuild Ukraine, it will be carried out in accordance with the goal of Ukraine's entry into the EU," Scholz said at the opening of the German-Ukrainian economic forum in Berlin.



In his opinion, the traffic infrastructure as well as the transport sector must be renewed so that it will enable a smooth connection to the EU infrastructure.



This, as he said, will only be beneficial in attracting investors. "Whoever invests in Ukraine today is investing in a future member of the EU, which will be part of our legal system and common market," said Scholz.



He called on the Ukrainian government to improve conditions for foreign investors and to strengthen the rule of law and the fight against corruption. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who also participated in the economic forum, promised to quickly create conditions for foreign investors, but pointed out that Ukraine needs help from outside.



"Ukraine needs the help of European companies," Shmyhal said. He thanked the German government and people for the support that his country receives in order to defend itself against Russian aggression.



"We will win this war," emphasized the Ukrainian Prime Minister. The German-Ukrainian Economic Forum is being held in preparation for the donor conference for Ukraine that will be held in Berlin on Tuesday.