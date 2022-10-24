World Retreat? "Russians face inevitable defeat" The evacuation of civilians continues in Kherson ahead of the expected battle in that city. Source: index.hr Monday, October 24, 2022 | 16:43 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

General Lord Dannatt, a former British chief of staff, told Sky News that the Russians were facing "inevitable defeat in the city, so they are managing the withdrawal to make it look less chaotic".



He added that Russian forces are still in a defensive position on the battlefield and that is why Moscow is targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



As for Russia's claims that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb," Dannatt agrees with the Institute for the Study of War's assessment that the main goal is to "obfuscate the bigger picture."



He says that it is unlikely that Russia is carrying out a "false flag" attack in this case because it has no interest in dropping a dirty bomb on four key areas it has annexed and now considers its territories.



"That will not happen if there is logic in the Kremlin," Dannatt said.