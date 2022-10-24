World Kremlin: Oh yes, it's real Kyiv's threat to use "dirty bombs" is real, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Source: Sputnik Monday, October 24, 2022 | 11:19 Tweet Share EPA-EFE MAXIM SHIPENKOV

He added that the Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, conveyed this information to the West, and it is up to them whether they will believe it.



"The fact is that their distrust in the information conveyed by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of using such a 'dirty bomb' ceases to exist. The threat is real. The Minister of Defense (Sergei Shoigu) drew the interlocutors' attention to this information, and it is up to them to believe it or not," Peskov pointed out, commenting on the US State Department's announcement that the US, Great Britain and France do not believe Minister Shoigu's warning about the threat that Kyiv will use a "dirty bomb".



Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concern in a conversation with his colleagues from the US, France and Turkey about the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Kyiv.